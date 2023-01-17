Russell produced 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 126-125 loss to the Jazz.

Russell shot the ball well, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the line and 50 percent from deep. His seven assists and a block were also great additions to his stat sheet Monday night. The 26-year-old's inconsistency is the main issue for fantasy managers, but one could argue he still provides far more good games than bad. His per-game averages are still solid too, currently at 17.1 points (on 46.1 percent shooting), 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals this season.