Russell will start Saturday's game against the Jazz.
After coming off the bench in the opener -- a 10-point loss to the Pistons -- Russell will get the nod Saturday, pushing Ricky Rubio to the bench. During the opener, Russell still played 33 minutes, recording 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal.
