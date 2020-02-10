Russell (quadriceps) will go through shootaround Monday before Minnesota decides on his availability for its game later in the day against Toronto, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Coach Ryan Saunders said that the team will have a better idea about Russell's status once shootaround concludes. The star point guard is battling a bruised right quadriceps and was unable to make his team debut in Saturday's 142-115 win over the Clippers. If Russell remains out again Monday, Jordan McLaughlin would likely be in line for a second consecutive start.