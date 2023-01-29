Russell finished with 25 points (8-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 win over the Kings.
Russell continues to play his best basketball of the season, cobbling together another strong performance. He has now scored at least 19 points in six consecutive games, dishing up at least six assists in all six games. He has been a borderline top-35 player over the past month, bringing his season rank up to 53. Despite all the naysayers, it's been a relatively encouraging season for Russell, numerically his best season in quite some time.
