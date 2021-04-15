Russell finished with 15 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists and five turnovers in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks.

Russell showed well through his first four games back from a long injury absence, but he's hit a rut of late, going just 9-of-26 from the field with nine turnovers over the last two games. The Timberwolves continue to keep a close eye on Russell's workload -- he's played 26 or fewer minutes in five of his six games since returning -- though Minnesota has dropped its last two games by a combined 55 points, so it's been difficult to get a true grasp of the rotation.