Russell finished with 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Russell's shot accuracy wasn't an issue, but his shot volume really hurt his numbers in the loss. Russell has occasionally shown difficulty getting involved in the offense, and although he logged seven assists to partially salvage his stat line, Jamal Murray was able to contain Russell's ability to create his own scoring opportunities.