Russell scored 17 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with five assists and one rebound across 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Russell maintained his 24-minute workload in his second game back from a knee injury. He continued to dominate usage, but again struggled with his shot and has now made only 12 of 34 attempts from the field since his return. Positively, Russell has also picked up eight total assists in that span, and his numbers should only go up as his minutes restriction is loosened.