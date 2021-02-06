Russell delivered 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder.

Russell was doubtful to play due to a quad injury that has been bothering him for quite some time, but the electric point guard hasn't experienced a dip in his numbers of late. He has scored 18 or more points in four straight games and continues to be one of the Timberwolves' key offensive threats, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) still sidelined. He is averaging 18.4 points per game across his last five contests since returning from a three-game absence in late January.