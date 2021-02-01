Russell scored 19 points (7-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt) and handed out five assists in a victory over Cleveland on Sunday.

Russell was questionable to play in the contest due to a lingering quadriceps injury, but he was able to suit up and finished third on the team in scoring in the win. Most of his points came from beyond the arc, where he went 5-for-10 after making only two of 12 shots from deep across his previous two games. The point guard is posting per-game averages of 20.0 points, 3.0 treys, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals this season.