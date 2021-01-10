Russell scored 16 points (7-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and added six assists, three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 38 minutes in Saturday's 125-122 overtime loss to the Spurs.

Russell scored nine of his 16 points in the last four minutes of regulation and the first minute of overtime. He struggled to get much of anything going on the night despite a team-high (and season-high) 22 shot attempts.