Russell finished Wednesday's 109-101 victory over Memphis with 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 37 minutes.

Russell has recorded three double-doubles over his last five matchups and has also collected at least one steal in each contest. His scoring numbers have been noticeably down so far this season, averaging 14.4 points through 22 games after putting up 18.1 points per contest a year ago. However, Russell has shown that he can still find his teammates for buckets, dishing out 8.6 assists in his last five.