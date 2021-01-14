Russell had 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in Wednesday's 118-107 loss to the Grizzlies.

Double-doubles remain quite rare for Russell, who recorded only one in his previous nine starts. He averaged 20.7 points and 5.5 assists across 11 games for the Timberwolves this season. Despite the statistical downgrade compared to last year (23.1 PPG, 6.3 APG), Russell remains their No. 2 option behind Karl-Anthony Towns.