Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Well-rounded line in loss
Russell chipped in 28 points (8-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 loss at Houston.
This was Russell's second-highest scoring output since he Joined the Timberwolves, and the point guard should remain as Minnesota's main scoring threat while Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined. That said, Russell has struggled with efficiency and is shooting just 36.6 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range during his last five games. Those poor shooting percentages conspire against his upside even if he's regularly nearing or topping the 20-point mark.
