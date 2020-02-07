Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Will be game-time call Saturday
Russell will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a quad injury, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Russell is dealing with a quad injury, and the Timberwolves also need to complete his physical. As a result, it's possible Russell's Wolves debut gets delayed.
