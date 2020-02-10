Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Will go through shootaround
Russell (quadriceps) will go through shootaround ahead of Monday's game against Toronto, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Coach Ryan Saunders said that the team will have a better idea about Russell's availability after he completes shootaround. The star point guard's battling a bruised right quadriceps and was unable to play in Saturday's 142-115 win over the Clippers. If he's unable to go, Jordan McLaughlin would be in line for a second consecutive start.
