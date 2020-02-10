Russell (quadriceps) will go through shootaround ahead of Monday's game against Toronto, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Coach Ryan Saunders said that the team will have a better idea about Russell's availability after he completes shootaround. The star point guard's battling a bruised right quadriceps and was unable to play in Saturday's 142-115 win over the Clippers. If he's unable to go, Jordan McLaughlin would be in line for a second consecutive start.