Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Will miss Sunday's contest
Russell will sit Sunday against Denver due to knee soreness, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Wolves sit 11 games out of a playoff spot, so it's no surprise that they're being cautious with their point guard's knee. Jordan McLaughlin will likely man the position in Russell's absence. Whether or not Russell will return Monday in Dallas remains to be seen.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Managing sore knee•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Big double-double despite loss•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Full line in second game with club•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Drops 22 in Wolves debut•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Cleared for Minnesota debut•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Still questionable for Monday•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.