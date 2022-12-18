Russell (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Russell was a major doubt until the very last minute, but the point guard will get the nod here after a two-game absence. His return sends Austin Rivers back to a bench role, and Russell will try to extend the solid run of form he was showing prior to missing two contests. He enters this game averaging 26.4 points, 4.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in December.