Russell will be available off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dane Moore of BlueWire reports. He'll have his minutes capped in the "low-20s."

Coming off of an encouraging return Monday against the Kings -- 25 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block in 24 minutes -- Russell will again play off the bench and have his workload monitored as the Wolves attempt to ease the strain on his knee. Eventually, Russell should return to the starting five, and that move could come as soon as Friday at Boston or Sunday versus the Bulls.