Russell (rest) will play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Lakers, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.
Russell didn't play in the Timberwolves' preseason opener although he didn't have an injury designation. The 25-year-old is set to be the team's starting guard, although he'll likely see a smaller role in Thursday's preseason contest, as the younger players will see more minutes than usual.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Out versus Miami•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Comes close to double-double•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Leading scorer in Thursday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Delivers 29 points in victory•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Removed from injury report•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out for finale•