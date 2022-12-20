Russell (knee) has been cleared to play Monday against Dallas, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Russell was initially listed as questionable due to a bruised left knee, but he made it through pregame warmups without issue and is in line to start. He's put up 26.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances.