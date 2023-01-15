Russell totaled nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one assist over 21 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over the Cavaliers.

Russell was benched down the stretch Saturday, ceding his position to Jaylen Nowell, who was playing well with the opening unit. While this should be viewed as an isolated situation, Russell has been struggling of late, sitting barely inside the top 130 over the past week. He is likely to turn things around at some point in the near future, meaning this could be a bit of a buy-low opportunity for any fantasy managers in need of a backup point guard.