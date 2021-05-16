Russell recorded 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, two blocks, a rebound and a steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Celtics.

Russell was one of four Minnesota players that scored in double digits. While that shouldn't be surprising for a skilled offensive player such as the former Ohio State product, his poor shooting performance was certainly something that stood out. Russell ended a streak of five games with two or more treys, even if he's now scored in double digits in seven straight contests.