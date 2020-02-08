Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Won't debut Saturday
Russell (quad) is out Saturday against the Clippers.
We'll have to wait for Russell to make his debut, as he's dealing with a bruised right quad and will sit out Saturday. His next opportunity to play arrives Monday against the Raptors. With Russell out, Jordan McLaughlin and Jarrett Culver should do much of the ballhandling from the backcourt.
