Russell won't play in Thursday's preseason game against Dallas due to right ankle soreness.
Russell will sit this one out as he deals with lingering right ankle soreness. Malik Beasley will presumably garner the start against the Mavericks on Thursday. Russell's absence is likely a precaution taken by the team, as he appeared just fine in his previous two preseason outings.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Puts up 14 points•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Puts up 19 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Forgettable night Friday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Mediocre in win•