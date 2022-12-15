Russell (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Russell will miss his first game of the season with a left knee bruise. With Jordan McLaughlin (calf) also unavailable Wednesday, Austin Rivers will presumably garner the start and see an increased role versus the Clippers.
