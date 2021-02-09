Russell won't return to Monday's game against Dallas due to a left leg injury.
Russell apparently suffered the injury sometime during the first half of the Wolves' matchup against Dallas. Thus, Russell won't return for the remainder of the game, as the Wolves are officially calling it left leg soreness. Russell will presumably be deemed day-to-day moving forward until further news clarifying the significance of his injury surfaces.
