Russell recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and a steal over 27 minutes in a loss to Brooklyn on Friday.

Russell led Minnesota in scoring in the contest with an efficient 7-for-13 mark from the field. He also paced the team in assists and finished the exhibition slate with per-game averages of 13.5 points, 5.5 dimes, 2.5 boards, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.8 steals. He shot 47.7 percent from the field over four games, which is significantly higher than 41.1 percent field-goal rate he posted last season.