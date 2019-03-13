Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Another disappointing effort in loss

Saric tallied just nine points, four rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 133-107 loss to Denver.

Saric continues to be not very good, ending Tuesday's loss with nine points in 19 minutes. The acquisition of Saric appears as though it could prove unfruitful for the Timberwolves, especially as he is failing to produce even with a number of key players on the sidelines. He is rostered in 80 percent of leagues for some reason and if you are holding him in a standard format, it is probably time to say your goodbyes.