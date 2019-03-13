Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Another disappointing effort in loss
Saric tallied just nine points, four rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 133-107 loss to Denver.
Saric continues to be not very good, ending Tuesday's loss with nine points in 19 minutes. The acquisition of Saric appears as though it could prove unfruitful for the Timberwolves, especially as he is failing to produce even with a number of key players on the sidelines. He is rostered in 80 percent of leagues for some reason and if you are holding him in a standard format, it is probably time to say your goodbyes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Muted effort in victory Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Continued success in starting role•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: To remain with first unit•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Stays hot in move to top unit•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Starting Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 17 in loss•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...