Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Best outing with Timberwolves
Saric scored 19 points with 14 rebounds in 25 minutes in Saturday's win over the Bulls. He was 8-of-15 from the floor, but just 1-of-5 from three-point range.
It was Saric's best game since he was traded to Minnesota. He's been coming off the bench but hasn't been taking many shots, as it was just his second game with Minnesota where he took 10 or more shots. He averaged 10.2 shots per game with Philadelphia this season. Saric is averaging 24.2 minutes, 11 points and six rebounds per game since the trade.
