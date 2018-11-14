Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Coming off bench
Saric will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pelicans, Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press reports.
The Wolves will start Robert Covington on the wing in his first game with the team, but they'll apparently stick with Taj Tibson at power forward for the time being. For now, Saric will function as the first forward off the bench.
