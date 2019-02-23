Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Continued success in starting role

Saric totaled 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and a block across 23 minutes in the Timberwolves' win over the Knicks on Friday.

Saric got his third consecutive start, staying productive in Friday's win. In those three games, he's averaged 15.6 points and 7.7 rebounds on 62.9 percent shooting from the field. If Saric keeps his starting gig, expect him to be a solid fantasy asset down the season's final stretch.