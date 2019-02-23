Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Continued success in starting role
Saric totaled 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and a block across 23 minutes in the Timberwolves' win over the Knicks on Friday.
Saric got his third consecutive start, staying productive in Friday's win. In those three games, he's averaged 15.6 points and 7.7 rebounds on 62.9 percent shooting from the field. If Saric keeps his starting gig, expect him to be a solid fantasy asset down the season's final stretch.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: To remain with first unit•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Stays hot in move to top unit•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Starting Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 17 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Posts season-high 22 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Plays 17 minutes in Tuesday's win•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...