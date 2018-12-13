Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Continues strong run in loss

Saric mustered 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes in the Timberwolves' 141-130 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Saric may finally be hitting his stride in Minnesota, and it's worth noting he outpaced starter Taj Gibson by 14 minutes Wednesday. Gibson is a favorite of notoriously loyal head coach Tom Thibodeau from their days together in Chicago, but Saric offers appreciably more offensive upside. The third-year big now has now drained 15 of 21 attempts over the last three games, and he's encouraging logged 31 minutes apiece in each of the last pair of contests.