Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Could make Wolves debut Wednesday
The Timberwolves are hopeful that Saric will be able to make his debut Wednesday against the Pelicans, Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press reports.
Neither Saric nor Robert Covington were permitted to take part in Tuesday's practice, per league rules, but the expectation is the trade will officially be completed prior to Wednesday's game. Assuming that's the case, both players should be available, though it's unclear how up-to-speed they'll be on coach Tom Thibodeau's system. Saric will likely step in as the starter at power forward, though he could face some competition from veteran incumbent, Taj Gibson.
