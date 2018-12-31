Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Efficient from three off bench

Saric scored 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and registered four rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal across 19 minutes Sunday against Miami.

Saric has made two threes in three of his previous four contests, and he's reached double-digit scoring outputs in each of those three matchups. He's averaging 21.8 minutes and 9.8 points per contest over his last five games off the bench, and he could become an enticing fantasy option if he slowly begins to eat into Taj Gibson's minutes.