Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Expected to start Saturday
Saric is expected to start Saturday's game against the Suns, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports.
Taj Gibson (personal) will not play Saturday, so Saric is the logical fill-in at power forward. If he does, indeed, get the nod, it'll be the first star since joining the Timberwolves midway through November.
