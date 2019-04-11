Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Frustrating season comes to an end
Saric ended with 11 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, and three assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 99-95 loss to the Nuggets.
Saric brought to an end his somber season, scoring just 11 points in the Timberwolves loss to Denver. Saric has been disappointing since joining the Timberwolves and given the fact a number of players have been sidelined for significant periods of time, his poor production is even more concerning. Heading into next season, he is certainly not going to be a player to target in standard formats, depending of course on the offseason moves the Timberwolves may or may not make.
