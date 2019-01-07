Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Limited production off bench

Saric tallied six points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 22 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 108-86 win over the Lakers.

Even with Minnesota well in control of the game after three quarters, the team's key bench players weren't afforded extended run, as starting power forward Taj Gibson (26 minutes) outpaced Saric in playing time. That distribution of minutes at power forward has been fairly standard of late, but that could change after coach Tom Thibodeau -- a long-time advocate of Gibson from their days together in Chicago -- was fired after Sunday's win. Ryan Saunders will step in as the interim coach and could be motivated to take a longer look at the 24-year-old Saric, who projects as more of a key piece in the Timberwolves' rebuild than the 33-year-old Gibson, who will become a free agent next summer. Minnesota's box scores still bear watching over the next few games to see how the playing time shakes out, so Saric is mostly a speculative pickup at this juncture.