Saric ended with seven points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to Boston.

Saric played just 20 minutes Saturday, scoring seven points with very little else. Since making the move to Minnesota, Saric is outside the top 180 players on a per game basis. He has had some nice performances but at this stage, his playing time simply isn't enough to warrant ownership in standard formats.