Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Muted effort in victory Sunday
Saric compiled 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 victory over New York.
Saric failed to take advantage of the Timberwolves missing a number of players, finishing with just 11 points in 21 minutes Sunday. Saric has been better since entering the starting lineup but is yet to fully capitalize on the situation. His ceiling certainly appears capped in his current role and he is more of a fringe standard league player at this stage.
