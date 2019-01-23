Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Plays 17 minutes in Tuesday's win
Saric had five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, and three assists in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 118-91 win over the Suns.
Saric has been held to single digits in scoring in three straight tilts. He continues to share playing time with starting power forward Taj Gibson, though the 33-year-old veteran typically earns a few more minutes than Saric, who has seen his role and fantasy stock shrink since joining the Timberwolves via trade back in mid-November.
