Saric had nine points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 112-96 victory over the Trail Blazers.

In his second outing for the Timberwolves, Saric came off the bench to score nine points. The production basically mirrored that from his first game, however, the minutes increased. It appears as though it is going to be a straight timeshare between Saric and Taj Gibson, based on who has the hot hand and the matchup. This is going to limit the upside of both players and Saric in particular, becomes a borderline standard league option.