Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Plays 27 minutes Friday
Saric had nine points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 112-96 victory over the Trail Blazers.
In his second outing for the Timberwolves, Saric came off the bench to score nine points. The production basically mirrored that from his first game, however, the minutes increased. It appears as though it is going to be a straight timeshare between Saric and Taj Gibson, based on who has the hot hand and the matchup. This is going to limit the upside of both players and Saric in particular, becomes a borderline standard league option.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores nine points in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Coming off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Will make Wolves debut Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Could make Wolves debut Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Won't play Monday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Dealt to Minnesota•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.