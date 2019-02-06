Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Posts season-high 22 points in loss

Saric recorded 22 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, and five assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

Saric contributed a season high in scoring while amassing his highest assist total since joining the Timberwolves back in mid-November. He had gone eight straight games without reaching double figures in scoring, including one scoreless showing against the Jazz on Jan. 25. Moreover, he saw less than 20 minutes four times during that same stretch. Fantasy owners who have patiently held onto him will have to hope Saric turned a corner in this one by regaining confidence in himself and impressing the coaching staff.