Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Provides unexpected scoring boost

Saric scored 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt) and collected three rebounds along with an assist and a block over 32 minutes Sunday against Oklahoma City.

Saric turned in a decent final line and scored 15 of his 23 points from beyond the arc in a 132-126 loss. The 24-year-old is averaging just over 10 points over 78 matchups this season, so Sunday's production was a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners. Even so, he likely shouldn't be trusted to sustain this high level of play through the final two games of the regular season.