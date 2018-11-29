Saric had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-1 FT) and six rebounds in Wednesday's win over San Antonio.

Saric played only 17 minutes off the bench in the blowout win, but he still turned in a respectable line and finished as a plus-15. Entering Wednesday, Saric held averages of 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 made threes since coming to MInnesota.