Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 14 points in 16 minutes

Saric supplied 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds in 16 minutes during Saturday's 110-106 win over the Pelicans.

Saric bounced back following Friday's scoreless performance. However, he has seen less than 20 minutes in each of the last two tilts, as the team has relied on Taj Gibson at power forward more often than not. Saric's statistical drop-off hasn't been overly significant given that he got off to a slow start with the 76ers before the trade, but his playing time has noticeably dipped since joining the Timberwolves. Furthermore, he has failed to replicate the level of production he enjoyed in 2017-18.