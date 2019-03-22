Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 15 in loss
Saric finished with 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and an assist over 28 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Hornets on Thursday.
Saric had a decent showing in Thursday's loss, though his nightly stat lines regularly leave much to be desired. In 16 games since rejoining the starting lineup, Saric is averaging 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game - numbers that are nothing to get excited about save for deep leagues.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Another disappointing effort in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Muted effort in victory Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Continued success in starting role•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: To remain with first unit•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Stays hot in move to top unit•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Starting Monday•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.