Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 15 in loss

Saric finished with 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and an assist over 28 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Hornets on Thursday.

Saric had a decent showing in Thursday's loss, though his nightly stat lines regularly leave much to be desired. In 16 games since rejoining the starting lineup, Saric is averaging 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game - numbers that are nothing to get excited about save for deep leagues.