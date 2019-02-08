Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 17 in loss
Saric produced 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and an assist over 21 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Magic on Thursday.
After failing to score in double-digits for eight straight games, Saric has accomplished that feat in back-to-back games. In those two games, Saric has averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. It may be a sign of things to come, but it's worth noting that Saric had a two-game stretch before his eight game slump where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Posts season-high 22 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Plays 17 minutes in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 14 points in 16 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Limited production off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Efficient from three off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Stays hot off bench•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...