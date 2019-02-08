Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 17 in loss

Saric produced 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and an assist over 21 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Magic on Thursday.

After failing to score in double-digits for eight straight games, Saric has accomplished that feat in back-to-back games. In those two games, Saric has averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. It may be a sign of things to come, but it's worth noting that Saric had a two-game stretch before his eight game slump where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists.