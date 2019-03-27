Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 18 in loss

Saric finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

It was business as usual for Saric in Tuesday's win, as he produced another decent scoring total on an efficient 70.0 percent shooting. Although he's averaging just 10.2 points per game this season, he's averaged 14.3 points over his last four games, adding 5.5 boards.