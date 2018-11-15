Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores nine points in Wednesday's win

Saric tallied nine points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Pelicans.

Saric played well in his Timberwolves debut, showcasing the strong effort and well-rounded contributions that made him a target in the recent trade. Saric's shooting and versatility should allow coach Tom Thibodeau the freedom to pair him with most other frontcourt options, though for now it seems that Saric and Taj Gibson will split the available minutes at power forward, with the veteran holding onto his starting role, at least for now.