Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Solid showing in Friday's win

Saric supplied 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, and five assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-109 win over the Heat.

Saric was efficient offensively while providing a fairly well-rounded stat line. His inconsistent production makes it difficult to trust him outside of deeper leagues. Still, Saric is clearly capable of filling up the box score and will likely continue to earn plenty of minutes across the final three games of 2018-19.