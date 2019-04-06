Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Solid showing in Friday's win
Saric supplied 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, and five assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-109 win over the Heat.
Saric was efficient offensively while providing a fairly well-rounded stat line. His inconsistent production makes it difficult to trust him outside of deeper leagues. Still, Saric is clearly capable of filling up the box score and will likely continue to earn plenty of minutes across the final three games of 2018-19.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Underwhelming run continues•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 18 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 15 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Another disappointing effort in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Muted effort in victory Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Continued success in starting role•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...